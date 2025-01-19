Left Menu

Urgent Call for Talks: Farmers Await Government Action

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian has urged the central government to meet with protesting farmers before the scheduled date of February 14. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's health is deteriorating after a prolonged hunger strike. Farmers demand a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) and other issues to be addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:27 IST
Urgent Call for Talks: Farmers Await Government Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian has called on the central government to expedite a meeting with the protesting farmers amid growing concerns over the health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. Khuddian emphasized the necessity for earlier talks than the currently scheduled February 14 meeting.

The call for urgent dialogue comes as Dallewal's health falters due to his indefinite hunger strike started on November 26. The government had long postponed talks due to the model code of conduct enforced in light of upcoming assembly elections until February 9.

Farmers under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha demand a legal MSP guarantee, debt waivers, and justice for the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims. The proposed negotiations in Chandigarh are seen as crucial to breaking the ongoing impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025