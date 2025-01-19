Urgent Call for Talks: Farmers Await Government Action

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian has called on the central government to expedite a meeting with the protesting farmers amid growing concerns over the health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. Khuddian emphasized the necessity for earlier talks than the currently scheduled February 14 meeting.

The call for urgent dialogue comes as Dallewal's health falters due to his indefinite hunger strike started on November 26. The government had long postponed talks due to the model code of conduct enforced in light of upcoming assembly elections until February 9.

Farmers under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha demand a legal MSP guarantee, debt waivers, and justice for the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims. The proposed negotiations in Chandigarh are seen as crucial to breaking the ongoing impasse.

