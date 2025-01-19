Hope for Families: Hostage Release in Gaza

Israel has received a list of hostages expected to be released from Gaza this Sunday. The prime minister's office confirmed that security personnel are meticulously verifying each detail on the list.

In a move offering a glimmer of hope, the process of notifying families of those due for release has already commenced. Military representatives are handling this sensitive task.

The families, eagerly awaiting news, are being contacted to prepare for the impending release of their loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)