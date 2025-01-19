Left Menu

Hope for Families: Hostage Release in Gaza

Israel is coordinating the release of hostages from Gaza, with security personnel verifying their details. Families of the hostages are being notified by military representatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel has received a list of hostages expected to be released from Gaza this Sunday. The prime minister's office confirmed that security personnel are meticulously verifying each detail on the list.

In a move offering a glimmer of hope, the process of notifying families of those due for release has already commenced. Military representatives are handling this sensitive task.

The families, eagerly awaiting news, are being contacted to prepare for the impending release of their loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

