Unauthorized Stocking: Trader Nabbed in Pipe Brand Raid

An individual in Thane has been charged with unauthorized stocking of products from a well-known pipe manufacturer, as reported by a Thane police official on Sunday.

The trader was apprehended following a store raid in Dahisar Mori on January 16, under violation of The Intellectual Property Rights Act, according to the Shil-Daighar police station officer.

The case highlights the ongoing efforts to curb intellectual property violations and protect brand integrity in the region.

