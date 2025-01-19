Unauthorized Stocking: Trader Nabbed in Pipe Brand Raid
A trader in Thane was booked for unauthorized stocking of items from a renowned pipe manufacturer. The raid took place in Dahisar Mori, leading to actions under The Intellectual Property Rights Act.
An individual in Thane has been charged with unauthorized stocking of products from a well-known pipe manufacturer, as reported by a Thane police official on Sunday.
The trader was apprehended following a store raid in Dahisar Mori on January 16, under violation of The Intellectual Property Rights Act, according to the Shil-Daighar police station officer.
The case highlights the ongoing efforts to curb intellectual property violations and protect brand integrity in the region.
