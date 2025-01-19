Left Menu

Unauthorized Stocking: Trader Nabbed in Pipe Brand Raid

A trader in Thane was booked for unauthorized stocking of items from a renowned pipe manufacturer. The raid took place in Dahisar Mori, leading to actions under The Intellectual Property Rights Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-01-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 15:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An individual in Thane has been charged with unauthorized stocking of products from a well-known pipe manufacturer, as reported by a Thane police official on Sunday.

The trader was apprehended following a store raid in Dahisar Mori on January 16, under violation of The Intellectual Property Rights Act, according to the Shil-Daighar police station officer.

The case highlights the ongoing efforts to curb intellectual property violations and protect brand integrity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

