Narcotics Gang Attacks Police During Drug Raid in Samba

In a dramatic turn of events in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, three policemen were injured during a confrontation with a narcotics gang. The incident occurred during an anti-drug operation in Balol Khad, officials reported.

A police team, spearheaded by Station House Officer Pushpinder Singh, encountered violent resistance from an assaulting group of 20 to 30 individuals suspected to be drug peddlers. This resulted in injuries to SHO Singh, a sub-inspector, and a constable.

The injured officers received initial treatment at Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu, with the SHO later being transferred to Amritsar for specialized care. Authorities have launched a manhunt, filing a case against the attackers, as they recognize the growing threat posed by drug trafficking and other criminal activities in regions like Balol Khad.

(With inputs from agencies.)