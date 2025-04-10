Crackdown in Kashmir: Police Raid Hotspots

On Thursday, the police in Jammu and Kashmir executed a series of searches across Srinagar and Pulwama districts. This initiative is part of an ongoing effort to dismantle the secessionist and terrorist framework entrenched in the Union Territory.

These operations were authorized by warrants obtained from a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, focusing on cases filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The searches relate to a case registered last year at Rajbagh police station concerning banned organizations.

Authorities conducted thorough searches at residences belonging to Tehreek-e-Hurriyat members, including Bashir Ahmed Bhat, alias Peer Saifullah, and Mohammad Ashraf Laya. The raids culminated in the seizure of various incriminating materials, with the presence of an executive magistrate ensuring adherence to proper legal protocols.

