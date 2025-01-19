Syria's Defence Minister Challenges Kurdish Fighters' Autonomy

Syria's newly appointed defence minister, Murhaf Abu Qasra, has raised objections to the autonomy of Kurdish fighters supported by the U.S. in the northeast region of the country. He asserted that these forces should not remain as a distinct entity within the Syrian military framework.

During an exclusive interview with Reuters at the defence ministry in Damascus, Abu Qasra highlighted concerns regarding the current status of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). He emphasized that it was crucial for the SDF to integrate fully into the broader Syrian armed forces.

The minister also criticized what he described as procrastination on the part of the SDF leadership in addressing the contentious issue. Abu Qasra called for swift and decisive action to bring about a resolution that reflects the national interests of Syria.

