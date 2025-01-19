Left Menu

Syria's Defence Minister Challenges Kurdish Fighters' Autonomy

Syria's new defence minister, Murhaf Abu Qasra, stated it was inappropriate for U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters to maintain a separate bloc within Syria's unified armed forces. He criticized the delay in resolving this issue, attributing it to the Syrian Democratic Forces' leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 15:49 IST
Syria's Defence Minister Challenges Kurdish Fighters' Autonomy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria's newly appointed defence minister, Murhaf Abu Qasra, has raised objections to the autonomy of Kurdish fighters supported by the U.S. in the northeast region of the country. He asserted that these forces should not remain as a distinct entity within the Syrian military framework.

During an exclusive interview with Reuters at the defence ministry in Damascus, Abu Qasra highlighted concerns regarding the current status of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). He emphasized that it was crucial for the SDF to integrate fully into the broader Syrian armed forces.

The minister also criticized what he described as procrastination on the part of the SDF leadership in addressing the contentious issue. Abu Qasra called for swift and decisive action to bring about a resolution that reflects the national interests of Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025