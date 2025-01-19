Left Menu

Israel's Strategic Resolve in the Gaza Conflict

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar emphasized Israel's commitment to its objectives in the Gaza conflict, including securing the return of hostages and dismantling Hamas' military and governmental stronghold. Speaking post-ceasefire, Saar asserted that peace and stability are unattainable if Hamas retains power in Gaza.

Israel remains resolute in pursuing its strategic objectives in the ongoing Gaza war, according to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar. His remarks followed the enactment of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, Gaza's leading militant faction.

Saar underscored Israel's focus on achieving the safe return of hostages and the dismantling of Hamas' governmental and military infrastructure. Speaking to reporters in Jerusalem, he outlined the nation's goals.

Highlighting the importance of these actions, Saar stressed that lasting peace, security, and stability for both Israel and Gaza are contingent upon Hamas no longer wielding power in the region.

