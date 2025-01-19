Israel's Strategic Resolve in the Gaza Conflict
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar emphasized Israel's commitment to its objectives in the Gaza conflict, including securing the return of hostages and dismantling Hamas' military and governmental stronghold. Speaking post-ceasefire, Saar asserted that peace and stability are unattainable if Hamas retains power in Gaza.
- Country:
- Israel
Israel remains resolute in pursuing its strategic objectives in the ongoing Gaza war, according to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar. His remarks followed the enactment of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, Gaza's leading militant faction.
Saar underscored Israel's focus on achieving the safe return of hostages and the dismantling of Hamas' governmental and military infrastructure. Speaking to reporters in Jerusalem, he outlined the nation's goals.
Highlighting the importance of these actions, Saar stressed that lasting peace, security, and stability for both Israel and Gaza are contingent upon Hamas no longer wielding power in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise: Israel Refutes Hamas' Hostage Claim Amid Ongoing Strikes
Destruction and Diplomacy: Latest Developments in Israel-Hamas Conflict
Hamas Considers Hostage-Exchange Deal Amid Ceasefire Talks
President Ruto Declares Economic Stability, Pledges Accelerated Development Projects in 2025
India-US collaboration crucial for peace and stability in Indo-Pacific: US NSA Jake Sullivan.