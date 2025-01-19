Israel's Strategic Resolve in the Gaza Conflict

Israel remains resolute in pursuing its strategic objectives in the ongoing Gaza war, according to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar. His remarks followed the enactment of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, Gaza's leading militant faction.

Saar underscored Israel's focus on achieving the safe return of hostages and the dismantling of Hamas' governmental and military infrastructure. Speaking to reporters in Jerusalem, he outlined the nation's goals.

Highlighting the importance of these actions, Saar stressed that lasting peace, security, and stability for both Israel and Gaza are contingent upon Hamas no longer wielding power in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)