Left Menu

U.S. Blames Hamas for Gaza Conflict Escalation

The U.S. holds Hamas responsible for ongoing violence in Gaza, alleging it rejected a peace proposal and precipitated renewed hostilities. Hostage crises persist, with 59 still captive. Israeli military actions intensify, drawing calls for restraint and humanitarian aid from France. Diplomacy remains critical amidst escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:55 IST
U.S. Blames Hamas for Gaza Conflict Escalation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has placed the blame on the Palestinian militant group Hamas for the escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip. According to U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea at the U.N. Security Council, the group is responsible for the resumption of hostilities which followed Israel's suspension of a truce.

Israel, seeking the release of hostages, has intensified both aerial and ground operations against Hamas. Reports indicate that of those originally captured, 59 hostages remain, with conflicting updates on their status. Israeli envoy Danny Danon emphasized Israel's commitment to the counter-offensive until hostages are freed.

Amid Israeli airstrikes that have resulted in significant Palestinian casualties, French Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont called for the cessation of violence and a return to negotiations. France advocates for the resumption of humanitarian aid as discussions proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025