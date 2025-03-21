U.S. Blames Hamas for Gaza Conflict Escalation
The U.S. holds Hamas responsible for ongoing violence in Gaza, alleging it rejected a peace proposal and precipitated renewed hostilities. Hostage crises persist, with 59 still captive. Israeli military actions intensify, drawing calls for restraint and humanitarian aid from France. Diplomacy remains critical amidst escalating tensions.
The United States has placed the blame on the Palestinian militant group Hamas for the escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip. According to U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea at the U.N. Security Council, the group is responsible for the resumption of hostilities which followed Israel's suspension of a truce.
Israel, seeking the release of hostages, has intensified both aerial and ground operations against Hamas. Reports indicate that of those originally captured, 59 hostages remain, with conflicting updates on their status. Israeli envoy Danny Danon emphasized Israel's commitment to the counter-offensive until hostages are freed.
Amid Israeli airstrikes that have resulted in significant Palestinian casualties, French Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont called for the cessation of violence and a return to negotiations. France advocates for the resumption of humanitarian aid as discussions proceed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
