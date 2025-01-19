Fragile Ceasefire: Hope and Uncertainty in the Gaza Strip

Gazans returned to the ruins of their homes as a ceasefire took effect between Israel and Hamas, a deal that raises hopes for an end to the 15-month conflict. The war has left Gaza in ruins, claiming the lives of tens of thousands and displacing the majority of its population.

Amid the truce, Palestinians expressed mixed emotions, with some visiting the graves of loved ones lost to the war. While the ceasefire provides temporary respite, the fear of renewed violence lingers as the agreement took effect hours later than anticipated, following further Israeli airstrikes.

The ceasefire marks the beginning of a phased exchange of hostages and prisoners, a development watched closely by wary families on both sides. Despite the halt in fighting, the path forward for Gaza remains uncertain, with vast reconstruction needed and the threat of resumed hostilities ever-present.

