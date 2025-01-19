Justice Sought: A Frightening Ordeal in Thakurdwara

In a shocking incident in Thakurdwara, a 16-year-old Dalit girl was reportedly abducted and raped in a vehicle while her parents were away. The suspect, Rashid, allegedly recorded the crime and subjected the victim to casteist abuse.

The harrowing episode unfolded when the girl was outside her home, performing mundane chores. Rashid, whose identity was later confirmed via an ID card left in the car, dragged her into his vehicle and committed the assault.

Authorities captured Rashid shortly after the incident, booking him under the stringent laws pertaining to sexual violence and caste discrimination. The case has sparked outrage in the community, calling for justice and protection for vulnerable populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)