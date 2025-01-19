Left Menu

Justice Sought: A Frightening Ordeal in Thakurdwara

A 16-year-old Dalit girl was kidnapped and raped in a car in Thakurdwara. The accused, Rashid, recorded the crime and hurled casteist slurs at the victim. He was identified through an ID card in his car and has been booked under several charges relating to rape and caste-based atrocities.

Moradabad | Updated: 19-01-2025
In a shocking incident in Thakurdwara, a 16-year-old Dalit girl was reportedly abducted and raped in a vehicle while her parents were away. The suspect, Rashid, allegedly recorded the crime and subjected the victim to casteist abuse.

The harrowing episode unfolded when the girl was outside her home, performing mundane chores. Rashid, whose identity was later confirmed via an ID card left in the car, dragged her into his vehicle and committed the assault.

Authorities captured Rashid shortly after the incident, booking him under the stringent laws pertaining to sexual violence and caste discrimination. The case has sparked outrage in the community, calling for justice and protection for vulnerable populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

