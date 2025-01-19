Tragic Collision on Ashram Flyover Claims One Life
A 23-year-old man died after an unidentified vehicle allegedly struck his motorcycle on Delhi's Ashram flyover. The victim, Faizan, was a food delivery executive. Another man, Muneer, was severely injured. Police suspect overspeeding as a cause, and investigations are ongoing.
A 23-year-old motorcyclist tragically lost his life on Delhi's Ashram flyover when his bike was reportedly hit by an unidentified vehicle, police announced on Sunday.
The collision also resulted in serious injuries to another individual, raising concerns about road safety in the area.
The deceased, identified as Faizan, worked as a food delivery executive. The injured, 26-year-old Muneer, is currently in intensive care at AIIMS. Initial findings suggest that overspeeding may have caused the crash, prompting an ongoing investigation by Sunlight Colony police.
