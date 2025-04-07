High-Stakes Encounter: Police Nab Notorious Murder Suspects in Hastinapur

An intense encounter unfolded in Hastinapur, resulting in injuries to both accused murderers and a police officer. The confrontation erupted when two armed suspects, each with a Rs 25,000 bounty, resisted police intervention. Their criminal history involved the recent murder of Parmjeet Singh.

The incident began with a police attempt to stop the suspects during a routine check. Instead of halting, they accelerated, leading to a skidded escape attempt. When cornered, the men opened fire, injuring a head constable.

In response, police returned fire, disabling the suspects. The injured were treated at a hospital, while authorities confiscated firearms and the suspects' motorcycle, taking a significant step in crime control.

(With inputs from agencies.)