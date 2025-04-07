High-Stakes Encounter: Police Nab Notorious Murder Suspects in Hastinapur
Two men accused of murder were injured in a confrontation with police in Hastinapur. The suspects, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 each, opened fire, injuring a head constable. Police retaliated, wounding the men. All injured were hospitalized, and weapons were seized from the suspects.
An intense encounter unfolded in Hastinapur, resulting in injuries to both accused murderers and a police officer. The confrontation erupted when two armed suspects, each with a Rs 25,000 bounty, resisted police intervention. Their criminal history involved the recent murder of Parmjeet Singh.
The incident began with a police attempt to stop the suspects during a routine check. Instead of halting, they accelerated, leading to a skidded escape attempt. When cornered, the men opened fire, injuring a head constable.
In response, police returned fire, disabling the suspects. The injured were treated at a hospital, while authorities confiscated firearms and the suspects' motorcycle, taking a significant step in crime control.
