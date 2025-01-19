Ceasefire Sparks Hope Amidst Gaza Ruins

In a significant development, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been implemented, bringing a temporary halt to the intense conflict in Gaza. On Sunday, Palestinians took to the streets in celebration, despite the ruins of their bombed-out homes.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, Hamas released the first three hostages, and in return, 90 Palestinian prisoners are set to be freed by Israel. The agreement, supported by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, aims to stop the fighting while facilitating aid into Gaza.

Although the ceasefire has provided a momentary respite, the long-term governance and rebuilding of Gaza remain unresolved. This fragile peace comes as U.S. President Trump warns Hamas against violating the agreement, leaving Gaza's future uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)