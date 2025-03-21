Left Menu

Ceasefire Tensions: Ukraine Accused of Breaking Energy Truce

Russia has accused Ukraine of violating a proposed U.S.-brokered ceasefire on energy sites by attacking a Russian oil depot. The incident has intensified tensions as both nations trade accusations, with discussions revolving around the role of the U.S. and alleged provocations from the Kyiv regime.

Updated: 21-03-2025 04:52 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 04:52 IST
On Thursday, Russia's foreign ministry accused Ukraine of breaking a proposed ceasefire on energy infrastructure by attacking a Russian oil depot. This accusation was supported by comments from Maria Zakharova, a ministry spokeswoman.

During a state television broadcast, Zakharova indicated that the United States, which proposed the ceasefire, should address Ukraine's actions. Her remarks followed a call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, in which a ceasefire on energy targets was discussed.

This alleged breach of the ceasefire has sparked a war of words, with Ukrainian officials also accusing Russia of targeting civilian infrastructure contrary to pledges. The ongoing blaze at an oil depot in southern Russia, reportedly caused by a Ukrainian drone, remains a focal point of the dispute.

