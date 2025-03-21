Ceasefire Tensions: Ukraine Accused of Breaking Energy Truce
Russia has accused Ukraine of violating a proposed U.S.-brokered ceasefire on energy sites by attacking a Russian oil depot. The incident has intensified tensions as both nations trade accusations, with discussions revolving around the role of the U.S. and alleged provocations from the Kyiv regime.
On Thursday, Russia's foreign ministry accused Ukraine of breaking a proposed ceasefire on energy infrastructure by attacking a Russian oil depot. This accusation was supported by comments from Maria Zakharova, a ministry spokeswoman.
During a state television broadcast, Zakharova indicated that the United States, which proposed the ceasefire, should address Ukraine's actions. Her remarks followed a call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, in which a ceasefire on energy targets was discussed.
This alleged breach of the ceasefire has sparked a war of words, with Ukrainian officials also accusing Russia of targeting civilian infrastructure contrary to pledges. The ongoing blaze at an oil depot in southern Russia, reportedly caused by a Ukrainian drone, remains a focal point of the dispute.
