On Thursday, Russia's foreign ministry accused Ukraine of breaking a proposed ceasefire on energy infrastructure by attacking a Russian oil depot. This accusation was supported by comments from Maria Zakharova, a ministry spokeswoman.

During a state television broadcast, Zakharova indicated that the United States, which proposed the ceasefire, should address Ukraine's actions. Her remarks followed a call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, in which a ceasefire on energy targets was discussed.

This alleged breach of the ceasefire has sparked a war of words, with Ukrainian officials also accusing Russia of targeting civilian infrastructure contrary to pledges. The ongoing blaze at an oil depot in southern Russia, reportedly caused by a Ukrainian drone, remains a focal point of the dispute.

