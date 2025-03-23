Left Menu

Tensions Reignite: Israeli Strikes Hit South Lebanon Amid Fragile Truce

Israeli strikes targeted south Lebanon after intercepting rockets fired across the border, straining a fragile truce from a previous war with Hezbollah. The group denied involvement in the attack. Israeli retaliation resulted in multiple casualties, with heightened tensions risking regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 01:13 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 01:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israeli forces launched artillery and airstrikes on south Lebanon following rocket fire from across the border. Israel attributed the threat to Hezbollah, despite the group's denial of involvement, and called on Lebanon to uphold its ceasefire responsibilities.

Israel's retaliation, which included strikes on Hezbollah's facilities in southern Lebanon, resulted in the deaths of eight people. The incident underscores ongoing instability, with each side accusing the other of ceasefire violations. The Israeli military claimed the strikes were necessary to protect its citizens and ensure regional safety.

The United Nations expressed alarm over the situation's volatility, warning of potential serious consequences if tensions continue to rise. While Lebanese officials maintain the nation's sovereign right to manage war-related decisions, fears of military escalation linger in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

