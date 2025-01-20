Caste-Based Assault Sparks Outrage in Tamil Nadu Village
A Scheduled Caste teenager in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district was allegedly assaulted and forced to prostrate before six individuals. The incident, triggered by a minor altercation, led to police cases under various sections, highlighting ongoing caste tensions and the urgent need for justice and reconciliation.
In a disturbing incident highlighting ongoing caste tensions, a Scheduled Caste teenager from Tamil Nadu's Madurai district has reported an alleged assault by six individuals. The incident, which occurred in Usilampatti, has led to police cases against the accused.
The teenager claimed that he was forced to pledge subservience after a clash erupted due to him folding his dhoti during a local festival. This led to his alleged assault in a remote area, where offensive remarks were reportedly made.
Police have registered cases under sections of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, though allegations of further abuse have been denied by authorities. Investigations are ongoing as the community anticipates justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
