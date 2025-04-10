Left Menu

Punjab Police Murder Sparks BJP Condemnation, Questions Over Law and Order

Punjab BJP General Secretary Anil Karin condemned the murder of a police officer in Kot Mohammad Khan, claiming the accused had ties with an AAP Sarpanch. The incident has raised concerns about law and order, prompting an FIR and the arrest of over 20 suspects as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:02 IST
Punjab BJP General Sec Anil Karin (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The murder of a police officer in the village of Kot Mohammad Khan has drawn sharp criticism from Punjab BJP General Secretary Anil Karin, who condemned the attack and questioned the state of law and order in Punjab. Karin alleged that the accused had connections with a Sarpanch from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Speaking to ANI, Karin stated, "BJP condemns the murder of the police personnel in the village of Kot Mohammad Khan. Where is the law and order of Punjab?" He highlighted the safety concerns even among police personnel, recounting how a police intervention in a local conflict turned deadly, with one officer injured and Sub-Inspector Charanjit Singh shot dead.

The incident took place as police responded to a violent clash between two groups, leading to the attack. The Goindwal Sahib police station registered an FIR, rounding up over 20 suspects. Tarn Taran SSP Abhimanyu Rana assured the public of strict action against those involved as investigations proceed, though further details remain pending.

