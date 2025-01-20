Left Menu

Justice Awaited in High-Profile Kolkata Doctor Murder Case

Sanjay Roy, convicted of raping and murdering a doctor, awaits sentencing amid tight security at Sealdah court. The case, sparking national outrage, saw Roy charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Families and public question the investigation's outcome, demanding justice and swift deterrence for future crimes.

Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2025
  • India

With a high-security presence, Sanjay Roy, found guilty of the rape and murder of a doctor, was escorted to Sealdah court on Monday for sentencing. The incident, which occurred at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, shocked the nation last year.

Massive police deployment covered the court as many onlookers gathered to witness the proceedings. Despite allegations of inadequacies in the investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the victim's family remains hopeful for a just verdict.

The Kolkata Police have denied requests for protests from junior doctors regarding the case. Many, including political leaders, criticize the investigation, questioning the authenticity of presented evidence. Sentencing will determine the course of justice for the accused and potentially impact the handling of future criminal cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

