Builder's Death Unraveled: Arrests Made in Bhubaneswar Murder Case

Odisha Police have apprehended three individuals for their involvement in the murder of builder Sasmit Biswal, who was killed in Bhubaneswar over a property dispute. The suspects, identified as Gulu Mohanty, Manoj Behera, and Sukanta Behera, were arrested following an investigation into the murder case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant breakthrough, Odisha Police have arrested three suspects linked to the gruesome murder of builder Sasmit Biswal in Bhubaneswar. The arrests come amid an investigation into the property dispute-related killing.

Authorities identified the accused as Gulu Mohanty, Silu alias Manoj Behera, and Sukanta Behera, all hailing from Pradhan Sahi village. According to DCP Jagmohan Meena, initial findings suggest that Biswal was attacked after visiting the disputed property.

The incident took a dark turn when Biswal's body was discovered in a cashew forest on Bhubaneswar's outskirts. The police have launched a detailed probe, responding to a family complaint that alleged involvement of seven individuals, of whom three have been arrested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

