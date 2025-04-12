Builder's Death Unraveled: Arrests Made in Bhubaneswar Murder Case

In a significant breakthrough, Odisha Police have arrested three suspects linked to the gruesome murder of builder Sasmit Biswal in Bhubaneswar. The arrests come amid an investigation into the property dispute-related killing.

Authorities identified the accused as Gulu Mohanty, Silu alias Manoj Behera, and Sukanta Behera, all hailing from Pradhan Sahi village. According to DCP Jagmohan Meena, initial findings suggest that Biswal was attacked after visiting the disputed property.

The incident took a dark turn when Biswal's body was discovered in a cashew forest on Bhubaneswar's outskirts. The police have launched a detailed probe, responding to a family complaint that alleged involvement of seven individuals, of whom three have been arrested.

(With inputs from agencies.)