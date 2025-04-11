Left Menu

Notorious Gang Member Arrested in 2015 Delhi Murder Case

Neeraj Kumar Sharma, associated with the notorious Ravi Gangwal gang, has been arrested by Delhi Police for involvement in a 2015 murder. Initially freed on bail, Sharma's criminal ties persisted, leading to a non-bailable warrant after skipping court hearings, despite seeking revenge for his uncle’s death.

Delhi Police have apprehended Neeraj Kumar Sharma for alleged involvement in a high-profile 2015 murder case. Sharma, a 32-year-old member of the infamous Ravi Gangwal gang, was caught in Ambedkar Nagar following specific intelligence received by authorities.

During interrogation, Sharma divulged details about his gang connections and criminal activities. A graduate from Delhi University, Sharma's involvement in crime was significantly influenced by his late uncle, Raju Baba, a central figure in the gang, slain in a past gang war. Seeking vengeance, Sharma allegedly partook in a deadly attack in Malviya Nagar that year.

After initially securing bail, Sharma attempted to shift into finance but couldn't sever his criminal ties. His ongoing illicit activities, including attempted murder, led to his non-bailable warrant issuance after dodging court proceedings related to the Malviya Nagar case.

