Left Menu

Kerala Court Delivers Justice in High-Profile Murder Case

In a landmark judgment, a Kerala court sentenced Greeshma to death for the murder of her boyfriend, Sharon Raj, in 2022. Her uncle received a three-year sentence for destroying evidence. The court upheld the conviction, rejecting claims of her non-criminal background by highlighting her calculated actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:13 IST
Kerala Court Delivers Justice in High-Profile Murder Case
Greeshma
  • Country:
  • India

The Neyyattinkara Additional District Sessions Court in Kerala has sentenced a 24-year-old woman, Greeshma, to death for the premeditated murder of her boyfriend, Sharon Raj, marking a pivotal moment in the 2022 case.

The court dismissed pleas for leniency, citing Greeshma's academic record and family circumstances, emphasizing the gravity of her crime. Her uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, received a three-year imprisonment for tampering with evidence.

Special Public Prosecutor V S Vineeth Kumar described the verdict as justified, categorizing the crime as the 'rarest of rare.' Investigations revealed Greeshma's meticulous planning, involving potential poisoning with paraquat, drawing closure to an intense legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025