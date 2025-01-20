Kerala Court Delivers Justice in High-Profile Murder Case
In a landmark judgment, a Kerala court sentenced Greeshma to death for the murder of her boyfriend, Sharon Raj, in 2022. Her uncle received a three-year sentence for destroying evidence. The court upheld the conviction, rejecting claims of her non-criminal background by highlighting her calculated actions.
- Country:
- India
The Neyyattinkara Additional District Sessions Court in Kerala has sentenced a 24-year-old woman, Greeshma, to death for the premeditated murder of her boyfriend, Sharon Raj, marking a pivotal moment in the 2022 case.
The court dismissed pleas for leniency, citing Greeshma's academic record and family circumstances, emphasizing the gravity of her crime. Her uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, received a three-year imprisonment for tampering with evidence.
Special Public Prosecutor V S Vineeth Kumar described the verdict as justified, categorizing the crime as the 'rarest of rare.' Investigations revealed Greeshma's meticulous planning, involving potential poisoning with paraquat, drawing closure to an intense legal battle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
