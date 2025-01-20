Justice Denied? Controversial Verdict Spurs Outrage in Kolkata
The Kolkata court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment instead of the death penalty for raping and murdering a doctor, drawing widespread dissatisfaction. Despite nationwide protests and calls for maximum punishment, the judge declared the crime not the 'rarest of the rare,' sparking further controversy and calls for justice.
- Country:
- India
The Kolkata court's decision to sentence Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment, rather than the death penalty, for the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor has ignited widespread discontent. Convicted under multiple sections, Roy was ordered to pay fines along with his lifelong sentence.
The case, transferred to the CBI from Kolkata Police, had prompted a national outcry and protests, particularly among junior doctors. Families and political figures criticize the verdict, demanding a thorough investigation and capital punishment.
Parents of the deceased doctor and West Bengal's political leaders argue the decision fails to deliver justice, claiming it was inadequately investigated and involved a larger conspiracy. Calls for an appeal and further investigation signify the lingering dissatisfaction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kolkata
- crime
- verdict
- protests
- Sanjay Roy
- justice
- court
- CBI
- investigation
- sentencing
ALSO READ
Allu Arjun's Legal Turmoil: From Stardom to Courtroom
Protest March in Pune: Justice for Beed Sarpanch and Police Custody Death Sought
Justice Pursued: The Beed Sarpanch Murder Investigation
Trapped by Deceit: A Woman's Ordeal and Quest for Justice
China's Stock Exchanges Court Foreign Investment Amid Market Challenges