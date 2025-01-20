Justice Denied? Controversial Verdict Spurs Outrage in Kolkata

The Kolkata court's decision to sentence Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment, rather than the death penalty, for the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor has ignited widespread discontent. Convicted under multiple sections, Roy was ordered to pay fines along with his lifelong sentence.

The case, transferred to the CBI from Kolkata Police, had prompted a national outcry and protests, particularly among junior doctors. Families and political figures criticize the verdict, demanding a thorough investigation and capital punishment.

Parents of the deceased doctor and West Bengal's political leaders argue the decision fails to deliver justice, claiming it was inadequately investigated and involved a larger conspiracy. Calls for an appeal and further investigation signify the lingering dissatisfaction.

