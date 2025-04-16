Digital Justice Overhaul: NZ Courts to Go Fully Online by 2028 in Major Reform

In a landmark move aimed at modernising New Zealand’s justice system, the Government has officially signed off on a comprehensive plan to digitise court and tribunal processes across the country. Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Courts Minister Nicole McKee jointly announced the initiative, heralding a new era where Kiwis will be able to file, track, and manage their court cases online.

The digital transformation is part of a wider caseflow management system overhaul, which seeks to replace the existing paper-heavy and outdated systems currently in use throughout New Zealand’s judicial infrastructure.

Moving Beyond Paper and Into the Digital Age

“Our courts are still predominantly reliant on manual, paper-based processes and outdated software systems,” said Mr Goldsmith. “This doesn’t meet the public’s expectations for a modern, streamlined, and accessible service. We need to ensure our justice system is fit for the 21st century.”

The new system promises faster, more transparent communication and streamlined access to information for all users. “The online portal will provide a single source of trusted, up-to-date case information. This will allow users to receive timely and consistent responses regarding their cases—bringing greater certainty and less anxiety for everyone involved,” he added.

Ms McKee echoed the sentiment, stating, “The caseflow management system is set to make a significant difference to everyone who engages with New Zealand’s courts and tribunals—from legal professionals to everyday New Zealanders.”

Three-Phase Rollout Plan

The digitisation of the courts will be delivered in three major phases, with each phase targeting specific areas of the justice system.

Phase 1: Family Court First (Launch – July 2026)

The first phase will see the Family Court benefit from the new digital platform. This move is expected to streamline what is often a highly emotional and complex court process involving sensitive issues such as custody, care arrangements, and domestic matters. The digital platform will allow parties to submit documents, track their progress, and communicate with the court more easily.

Phase 2: Civil and Criminal Jurisdictions (Launch – Second Half of 2027)

Planning for the second phase is set to begin later in 2025, focusing on the Civil and Criminal divisions of both the High Court and District Court. This stage will mark a significant leap forward in how legal proceedings are managed, with the introduction of digital workflows for court filings, evidence submission, scheduling, and communication with legal representatives.

Phase 3: Appeals and Specialist Courts (Launch – Late 2028)

The final phase will complete the nationwide transformation. It will cover the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, as well as specialist courts and tribunals, including the Environment Court, Coroners Court, and the Disputes Tribunal. This expansion ensures that no part of the judiciary is left behind in the digital shift.

A Modern Justice System for All

The Government is confident that this new system will benefit not only legal professionals and court staff but also the thousands of New Zealanders who interact with the justice system each year.

"Access to justice shouldn’t be dependent on navigating complex, outdated processes,” Ms McKee said. “This investment will give people the tools they need to engage with the justice system with confidence and ease.”

Stakeholder consultation and system testing will be an essential part of each development stage to ensure the technology meets the needs of its users while maintaining the integrity and security required by the justice system.

Budget and Next Steps

While a detailed budget has not yet been publicly released, officials confirm that the business case has been signed off and funding has been allocated in principle for all three phases. Procurement for the platform’s development partners is expected to begin in the coming months.

As digital infrastructure becomes increasingly essential to public services, this initiative marks a turning point in New Zealand’s approach to justice delivery—promising a more efficient, accessible, and transparent system for years to come.