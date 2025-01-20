CM Banerjee Critiques CBI's Role in RG Kar Hospital Case Verdict

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction after a Kolkata court awarded life imprisonment to the convict in the RG Kar hospital case.

Speaking in Murshidabad, she criticized the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for taking the case away from state police and handling the investigation into the rape-murder of a medic.

Banerjee argued that if the state police had been involved, a death penalty would have been secured, reflecting public demand and ensuring a more severe punishment.

