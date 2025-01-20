CM Banerjee Critiques CBI's Role in RG Kar Hospital Case Verdict
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction over the life imprisonment sentence in the RG Kar hospital case, arguing the probe was taken from state police. She insists the state handling would have ensured a death penalty. The CBI's investigation faced criticism amid calls for harsher punishment.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction after a Kolkata court awarded life imprisonment to the convict in the RG Kar hospital case.
Speaking in Murshidabad, she criticized the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for taking the case away from state police and handling the investigation into the rape-murder of a medic.
Banerjee argued that if the state police had been involved, a death penalty would have been secured, reflecting public demand and ensuring a more severe punishment.
