Ukrainian Hopes and Challenges Amid Trump's Presidential Term

As Donald Trump's second term as U.S. president begins, concerns grow among Ukrainian soldiers and civilians about the future direction of their ongoing conflict with Russia. Many hope for a ceasefire even as they fear the necessity of conceding territories after years of relentless combat.

Trump's aides acknowledge that brokering a deal to end the war may be a lengthy process, contradicting Trump's campaign promises of a swift resolution to the fighting initiated by Russia's 2022 invasion. Ukrainians worry that such agreements could necessitate significant territorial concessions.

The question of whether Trump will continue the supply of U.S. weaponry adds to the uncertainty. Ukrainian morale has been worn down by extended assaults, and many question if they can endure further losses, deeply hoping for additional Western support.

