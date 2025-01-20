Ukrainian Hopes and Challenges Amid Trump's Presidential Term
As Trump's second presidential term begins, Ukrainians are concerned over the future of their conflict with Russia. Many hope for a ceasefire, fearing the need for concessions. The supply of U.S. weaponry is uncertain, and morale is low after years of brutal combat and aerial assaults.
Trump's aides acknowledge that brokering a deal to end the war may be a lengthy process, contradicting Trump's campaign promises of a swift resolution to the fighting initiated by Russia's 2022 invasion. Ukrainians worry that such agreements could necessitate significant territorial concessions.
The question of whether Trump will continue the supply of U.S. weaponry adds to the uncertainty. Ukrainian morale has been worn down by extended assaults, and many question if they can endure further losses, deeply hoping for additional Western support.
