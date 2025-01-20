Left Menu

IED Defused: Averted Tragedy in Poonch

An improvised explosive device was discovered and defused during an anti-terror operation in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. The device was found based on specific intelligence inputs and was successfully neutralized by experts, with search operations ongoing in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:39 IST
In a significant anti-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir, security officials located and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Poonch district's Dalan village on Monday.

The IED, weighing approximately one kilogram, was discovered by army troops at a remote location in the Degwar sector. Thanks to prompt action by experts, the device was rendered harmless, preventing potential danger.

The operation was initiated following specific intelligence inputs, with security forces continuing their search efforts in the village and nearby areas as of the latest reports.

