Tragic Stabbing of Teen Rocks Dwarka

A 16-year-old boy named Vivek was fatally stabbed in Dwarka, Delhi. Police responded to a PCR call about an injured boy near Dwarka-Dabri road. He was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital but died on arrival. Multiple stab wounds were found, and an investigation is ongoing.

Updated: 20-01-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old boy, identified as Vivek, was tragically stabbed to death in Dwarka, Delhi on Monday. The incident has shocked the local community and prompted a swift response from law enforcement.

Police received a PCR call reporting an injured boy near the service lane on Dwarka-Dabri road. Upon arrival, officers rushed Vivek to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, where medical staff declared him dead on arrival.

Inspector Sunil Kumar stated that the boy suffered multiple stab wounds. A case has been registered, and authorities are actively seeking those responsible. The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses are urged to come forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

