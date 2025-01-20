Tragic Stabbing of Teen Rocks Dwarka

A 16-year-old boy, identified as Vivek, was tragically stabbed to death in Dwarka, Delhi on Monday. The incident has shocked the local community and prompted a swift response from law enforcement.

Police received a PCR call reporting an injured boy near the service lane on Dwarka-Dabri road. Upon arrival, officers rushed Vivek to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, where medical staff declared him dead on arrival.

Inspector Sunil Kumar stated that the boy suffered multiple stab wounds. A case has been registered, and authorities are actively seeking those responsible. The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses are urged to come forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)