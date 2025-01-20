Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Mystery Surrounds Boy's Death in Nashik

An 8-year-old boy was discovered dead in the duct of an under-construction building in Nashik, Maharashtra. Authorities hinted at an 'unnatural act' behind the tragedy. A post-mortem revealed rib cage injuries. Investigations are underway, with police forming teams to apprehend suspects.

Updated: 20-01-2025 18:46 IST
In a tragic incident, an 8-year-old boy was found dead in the duct of an under-construction building located in Nashik's Gandharva Nagri area. The discovery was made late Sunday night, raising serious concerns among law enforcement.

A senior official revealed on Monday that the boy had been subjected to some 'unnatural act,' which has sparked a thorough investigation into the matter. The post-mortem report indicated that the death was caused by injuries to the rib cage, suggesting foul play.

The Upnagar police are working diligently on the case, with three special teams actively searching for the culprits. Initially, an accidental death report was filed, but officials are now preparing to register a case based on the new findings. The child's parents, a security guard and a domestic helper, are hoping for justice.

