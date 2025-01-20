The Hunt for 'Tiger': Crackdown on South Africa's Illegal Gold Mines

South African authorities are on a relentless pursuit of 'Tiger,' a notorious gang leader believed to be the mastermind behind operations at an illicit gold mine in Lesotho. The site, now synonymous with tragedy, captured global attention when 78 bodies were uncovered following months of tense standoffs.

The daring escape of 'Tiger' from the deep mine in Stilfontein, allegedly with the aid of officials, has intensified scrutiny on the South African Police Service. Extensive investigations are underway to identify the facilitators of his escape, as the police face mounting criticism for their prolonged siege tactics that included cutting off essential supplies to pressure miners out.

The controversy surrounding responsibility has been further fueled by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's statement at the World Economic Forum. He dismissed claims that the state should be held accountable for the deaths, arguing that the miners voluntarily engaged in illegal activities, distancing official responsibility from the heart-wrenching tragedy.

