Supreme Court Mandates 33% Women Representation in NGT Bar Elections
The Supreme Court ordered a 33% seat reservation for women lawyers in the elections of the National Green Tribunal Bar. The directive stems from a similar order for the Delhi High Court Bar, exempting lawyers from mandatory enrolment with the Delhi Bar Council for voting purposes.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has declared that one-third of the seats in the National Green Tribunal Bar Association's elections will be reserved for female lawyers, aligning with a previous directive for the Delhi High Court Bar.
This ruling, delivered by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, seeks to enhance women's representation within legal institutions. Notably, it exempts candidates from having to register exclusively with the Delhi Bar Council, recognizing the national scope of the NGT.
Legal representatives highlighted challenges with the existing voting framework, which requires unnecessary undertakings, stressing an inclusive approach for legal practitioners across five states and Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
