Israel Urged to Secure 2025 Budget for Market Confidence

The Bank of Israel has urged lawmakers to approve the 2025 state budget without further amendments to maintain financial market confidence, according to Bank minutes from a policy meeting on January 6.

Despite a slight reduction in inflation to 3.2% in December, interest rates were kept steady due to increased military expenditures and loose fiscal policies. These factors pushed the budget deficit close to 7% of GDP in 2024.

The central bank emphasized the necessity of maintaining the current budget framework to avoid further deficits and achieve a lower debt-to-GDP ratio by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)