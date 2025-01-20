Knife Attacker Pleads Guilty in Taylor Swift Dance Class Murders

Axel Rudakubana, the individual accused of a knife attack at a Taylor Swift themed dance class in Southport, has confessed to his crimes. The 18-year-old appeared at Liverpool Crown Court and acknowledged his guilt in the murder of three young girls last July.

Rudakubana, a Cardiff native of Rwandan descent, was charged with 16 offenses, including three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder, as well as producing ricin and possessing an Al Qaeda training manual. His actions last summer shocked the nation and led to anti-immigration riots.

Despite his autism spectrum disorder diagnosis, Rudakubana showed no engagement with psychiatric evaluations while in custody. Although terrorism charges were considered, UK Counter Terrorism Police did not classify the crime as a terrorist incident.

