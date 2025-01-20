Defamation Drama: BJP vs AAP in Delhi Court

A high-profile defamation case involving BJP and AAP leaders is scheduled for a hearing in a Delhi court. BJP's Suraj Bhan Chauhan has accused AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj of making defamatory claims at a press conference in 2018, suggesting an FIR had been lodged against him.

On Monday, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal ordered Chauhan to deliver a complete copy of the complaint and related documentation to Bhardwaj. This decision came after Bhardwaj's legal team highlighted missing pages in the previously supplied documents.

The judge also afforded Chauhan a final chance to submit a previously dismissed complaint on the same issue. This latest twist comes after Bhardwaj was ordered to appear in court on December 26.

