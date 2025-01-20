Left Menu

Defamation Drama: BJP vs AAP in Delhi Court

A Delhi court is set to hear a defamation case filed by BJP leader Suraj Bhan Chauhan against AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj. Chauhan alleges Bhardwaj falsely claimed an FIR was filed against him in 2018. The court requires Chauhan to provide complete documentation of the complaint.

A high-profile defamation case involving BJP and AAP leaders is scheduled for a hearing in a Delhi court. BJP's Suraj Bhan Chauhan has accused AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj of making defamatory claims at a press conference in 2018, suggesting an FIR had been lodged against him.

On Monday, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal ordered Chauhan to deliver a complete copy of the complaint and related documentation to Bhardwaj. This decision came after Bhardwaj's legal team highlighted missing pages in the previously supplied documents.

The judge also afforded Chauhan a final chance to submit a previously dismissed complaint on the same issue. This latest twist comes after Bhardwaj was ordered to appear in court on December 26.

