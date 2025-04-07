Alcaraz Faces Pressure in the Race for World Number One
Carlos Alcaraz discusses the intense pressure he feels in attempting to reclaim the top ranking in tennis during Jannik Sinner's absence. With Sinner serving a doping ban, Alcaraz acknowledges the weight of expectations and emphasizes focusing on his gameplay rather than the ranking race for now.
Carlos Alcaraz, the world's number three tennis player, revealed the toll of pressure he faces as he attempts to reclaim the coveted top position in the ATP rankings during the absence of Jannik Sinner.
Sinner, currently serving a three-month doping ban, has left a potential opening for competitors like Alcaraz. However, the Spaniard admits that the weight of expectations has been overwhelming.
As he prepares for the clay season, Alcaraz plans to shift focus away from rankings, despite public anticipation. He aims to concentrate on improving his performance, taking the pressure off his shoulders and striving for success on his own terms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy
Tesla Faces Rough Roads: European Market Share Drops Amid Rising Competition
Tesla's European Market Challenge: Competition Heats Up
Taiwan's Atemoya Farmers Face Growing Chinese Competition
Tesla's European Market Struggles Amidst Rising EV Competition