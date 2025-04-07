Left Menu

Alcaraz Faces Pressure in the Race for World Number One

Carlos Alcaraz discusses the intense pressure he feels in attempting to reclaim the top ranking in tennis during Jannik Sinner's absence. With Sinner serving a doping ban, Alcaraz acknowledges the weight of expectations and emphasizes focusing on his gameplay rather than the ranking race for now.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 09:45 IST
Alcaraz Faces Pressure in the Race for World Number One
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz, the world's number three tennis player, revealed the toll of pressure he faces as he attempts to reclaim the coveted top position in the ATP rankings during the absence of Jannik Sinner.

Sinner, currently serving a three-month doping ban, has left a potential opening for competitors like Alcaraz. However, the Spaniard admits that the weight of expectations has been overwhelming.

As he prepares for the clay season, Alcaraz plans to shift focus away from rankings, despite public anticipation. He aims to concentrate on improving his performance, taking the pressure off his shoulders and striving for success on his own terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025