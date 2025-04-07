Alcaraz Faces Pressure in the Race for World Number One

Carlos Alcaraz, the world's number three tennis player, revealed the toll of pressure he faces as he attempts to reclaim the coveted top position in the ATP rankings during the absence of Jannik Sinner.

Sinner, currently serving a three-month doping ban, has left a potential opening for competitors like Alcaraz. However, the Spaniard admits that the weight of expectations has been overwhelming.

As he prepares for the clay season, Alcaraz plans to shift focus away from rankings, despite public anticipation. He aims to concentrate on improving his performance, taking the pressure off his shoulders and striving for success on his own terms.

