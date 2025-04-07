Left Menu

Eggs and Tensions: Ram Navami Rally in Palghar Sparks Controversy

An egg-throwing incident at a Ram Navami motorbike rally in Palghar, Maharashtra, led to temporary tension. Police registered a case for mischief and hurting religious sentiments, detaining one person for questioning. The event saw large participation, and heightened police presence ensured calm was restored.

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, a Ram Navami motorbike rally turned tense when unidentified individuals allegedly pelted eggs at the participants. The incident occurred on Sunday, causing brief unrest in the area, according to police reports.

Local authorities quickly responded to the scene, ensuring the situation was contained, while also registering a case against unknown perpetrators on charges of public mischief and offending religious sentiments. One person has been placed under questioning.

The rally was notable for its large turnout, starting from Sarveshwar Temple and ending at Pimpleshwar Temple. Despite the incident, police asked locals to stay calm and discouraged spreading unconfirmed information online.

