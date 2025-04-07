Eggs and Tensions: Ram Navami Rally in Palghar Sparks Controversy

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, a Ram Navami motorbike rally turned tense when unidentified individuals allegedly pelted eggs at the participants. The incident occurred on Sunday, causing brief unrest in the area, according to police reports.

Local authorities quickly responded to the scene, ensuring the situation was contained, while also registering a case against unknown perpetrators on charges of public mischief and offending religious sentiments. One person has been placed under questioning.

The rally was notable for its large turnout, starting from Sarveshwar Temple and ending at Pimpleshwar Temple. Despite the incident, police asked locals to stay calm and discouraged spreading unconfirmed information online.

(With inputs from agencies.)