Justice Sought in Badlapur Custodial Death Controversy

Opposition leaders, including Nana Patole, Anil Deshmukh, and Aaditya Thackeray, have called for urgent action in the case of Akshay Shinde's custodial death. A magistrate's inquiry found five officers responsible, raising serious questions about potential foul play in the controversial encounter.

Shinde, aged 24, was accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur, Thane. While being transported for questioning on September 23, Shinde died in a purported police shootout, which has since been challenged by his father as a fake encounter.

Anil Deshmukh, former state home minister, has consistently questioned the legitimacy of the encounter, citing the improbability of Shinde's alleged actions. The incident has drawn political backlash, with allegations suggesting it was orchestrated for political gain ahead of elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)