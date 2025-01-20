Left Menu

Justice Sought in Badlapur Custodial Death Controversy

Opposition leaders demanded action following a magistrate's inquiry blaming five policemen for the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, who was accused of sexual assault. The incident has sparked allegations of a political encounter, with leaders calling for a detailed investigation into the supposed shootout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:43 IST
Justice Sought in Badlapur Custodial Death Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition leaders, including Nana Patole, Anil Deshmukh, and Aaditya Thackeray, have called for urgent action in the case of Akshay Shinde's custodial death. A magistrate's inquiry found five officers responsible, raising serious questions about potential foul play in the controversial encounter.

Shinde, aged 24, was accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur, Thane. While being transported for questioning on September 23, Shinde died in a purported police shootout, which has since been challenged by his father as a fake encounter.

Anil Deshmukh, former state home minister, has consistently questioned the legitimacy of the encounter, citing the improbability of Shinde's alleged actions. The incident has drawn political backlash, with allegations suggesting it was orchestrated for political gain ahead of elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025