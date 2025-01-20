Left Menu

Trump Takes Aim: Immigration Overhaul in the Spotlight

President Donald Trump plans to issue executive orders to reshape U.S. immigration policies, including ending asylum access and birthright citizenship. The measures have raised uncertainties about implementation and are likely to face legal challenges. Immigrant communities brace for changes promised during Trump's campaign and pre-inauguration rally.

In a move expected to generate significant controversy, President Donald Trump is set to announce a series of executive orders targeting U.S. immigration policies. Among these are plans to end access to asylum, deploy troops to the southern border, and terminate birthright citizenship, according to an incoming White House official.

The feasibility of these executive actions remains uncertain, especially concerning the cessation of automatic citizenship for individuals born in the U.S., with legal challenges anticipated. Some of Trump's orders are expected to face immediate court opposition, casting doubt on their future implementation.

Speaking under the condition of anonymity, an official revealed these intentions ahead of an official announcement. Meanwhile, immigrant communities across the nation are preparing for the imminent policy changes Trump promoted throughout his campaign and reiterated at a rally just before his inauguration.

