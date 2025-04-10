Justice Department Cuts Ties with ABA Over Activism Allegations
The U.S. Department of Justice has prohibited its attorneys from attending American Bar Association events, alleging the group engages in activism opposing departmental missions. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche expressed concerns over spending on ABA events while the Department litigates against it. The ABA's diversity efforts also face scrutiny from the Trump administration.
The Trump administration took a firm stance against the American Bar Association on Wednesday, as the U.S. Department of Justice restricted its legal representatives from attending the association's gatherings. This move reflects ongoing tensions between the Department and the ABA, which has increasingly been seen as a critic of the administration's policies.
Highlighting fiscal concerns, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche questioned the department's participation in ABA events when it is currently involved in litigation against the prominent lawyer group. Blanche emphasized the need for the DOJ to maintain its commitment to impartiality while avoiding affiliations that might contradict its core responsibilities.
The administration's criticism extends to the ABA's diversity and inclusion strategies. High-ranking officials have pushed back against these initiatives, raising the possibility of regulatory changes or revoking the ABA's accrediting authority for law schools unless modifications are made.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
World Bank’s Plan to Boost Africa’s Blue Economy and Restore Coastal Biodiversity
Balancing Regulations for Financial Inclusion: Governor Malhotra's Insights
Senate Democrats Demand Probe into Accidental Inclusion of Journalist in Signal Chat
India's Tourism Sector Poised for Sustainable Growth with Climate Action and Community Inclusion
Unity Mall: A New Hub for Cultural and Industrial Diversity in Punjab