Fugitive's Financial Escape: A Cunning Disappearance Unraveled

Rajkumar Chaudhary (32) tried to evade financial liabilities of Rs 50 lakh by disappearing. His staged disappearance led him from Kutiyaz Dhaba to Mathura. Initially reported missing, his whereabouts were uncovered by police, and he was apprehended following an extensive investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Basti | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:27 IST
In a dramatic twist, Rajkumar Chaudhary's attempt to escape financial obligations was foiled when police apprehended him in Mathura on Monday.

The 32-year-old had been reported missing last Wednesday after he vanished from Kutiyaz Dhaba in Old Basti. His disappearance was an elaborate scheme to dodge liabilities amounting to Rs 50 lakh, lost in trading ventures.

After dining at a dhaba, Chaudhary abandoned his belongings and took a complex route involving autos and buses to mask his tracks. The spreading investigation revealed debts from multiple sources, culminating in his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

