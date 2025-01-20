Fugitive's Financial Escape: A Cunning Disappearance Unraveled

In a dramatic twist, Rajkumar Chaudhary's attempt to escape financial obligations was foiled when police apprehended him in Mathura on Monday.

The 32-year-old had been reported missing last Wednesday after he vanished from Kutiyaz Dhaba in Old Basti. His disappearance was an elaborate scheme to dodge liabilities amounting to Rs 50 lakh, lost in trading ventures.

After dining at a dhaba, Chaudhary abandoned his belongings and took a complex route involving autos and buses to mask his tracks. The spreading investigation revealed debts from multiple sources, culminating in his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)