Defamation Battle: Wankhede vs. Malik Takes Legal Stage

A magistrate court has initiated a police inquiry into serious allegations of defamation and stalking lodged by Yasmeen Wankhede, sister of former NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, against senior NCP leader and ex-Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ashish Keshavrao Awari, instructed the police to conduct a thorough investigation and present their findings by February 15. This direction follows Section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), allowing the postponement of proceedings against an accused.

The complaint underscores how Sameer Wankhede's active role in narcotics-related cases, including one involving Malik's late son-in-law, may have led to a personal vendetta, prompting Malik to allegedly make baseless accusations against the Wankhede family.

(With inputs from agencies.)