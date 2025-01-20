Uttarakhand Set to Implement Uniform Civil Code: A New Era of Unified Laws

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the state is on the brink of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with the legislative framework now approved. The government is expected to soon declare the official date of implementation.

Following a cabinet meeting, Dhami confirmed that preparations for the UCC's rollout are in their final stages, with training processes nearly complete. The much-anticipated announcement may coincide with Republic Day, as speculation grows amid upcoming municipal elections.

To facilitate the transition, the state has introduced an online portal for marriage, divorce, and succession registrations, leveraging technology to simplify access for citizens. Additionally, outreach initiatives will assist those in remote areas without internet connectivity.

