Left Menu

Presidential Pardons: Biden Shields Family from Partisan Attacks

Outgoing President Joe Biden pardoned his siblings and their spouses, citing relentless partisan attacks against them. He issued several pardons and commutations before leaving office, including for aides and allies targeted by Donald Trump, none of whom have been charged with crimes. Previously, Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, for tax and gun offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:34 IST
Presidential Pardons: Biden Shields Family from Partisan Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic move on his final day in office, President Joe Biden exercised his presidential pardon power, granting clemency to family members and associates. Biden, in a statement, decried the unending partisan attacks aimed at his family, which he lamented as politically motivated.

The outgoing president's list of pardons included his siblings and their spouses, underscoring a message against what he describes as 'the worst kind of partisan politics.' This act of clemency, Biden believes, is a necessary shield against future political assaults.

Notably, among Biden's recent pardon recipients was his son, Hunter Biden, who faced legal challenges over tax and gun-related matters. The pardons reflect Biden's final efforts to protect those close to him from ongoing political scrutiny, particularly from adversary Donald Trump, whose cooperative networks had sought to implicate Biden's circle in various allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025