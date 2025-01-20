Presidential Pardons: Biden Shields Family from Partisan Attacks
Outgoing President Joe Biden pardoned his siblings and their spouses, citing relentless partisan attacks against them. He issued several pardons and commutations before leaving office, including for aides and allies targeted by Donald Trump, none of whom have been charged with crimes. Previously, Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, for tax and gun offenses.
In a dramatic move on his final day in office, President Joe Biden exercised his presidential pardon power, granting clemency to family members and associates. Biden, in a statement, decried the unending partisan attacks aimed at his family, which he lamented as politically motivated.
The outgoing president's list of pardons included his siblings and their spouses, underscoring a message against what he describes as 'the worst kind of partisan politics.' This act of clemency, Biden believes, is a necessary shield against future political assaults.
Notably, among Biden's recent pardon recipients was his son, Hunter Biden, who faced legal challenges over tax and gun-related matters. The pardons reflect Biden's final efforts to protect those close to him from ongoing political scrutiny, particularly from adversary Donald Trump, whose cooperative networks had sought to implicate Biden's circle in various allegations.
