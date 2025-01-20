Presidential Pardons: Biden Shields Family from Partisan Attacks

In a dramatic move on his final day in office, President Joe Biden exercised his presidential pardon power, granting clemency to family members and associates. Biden, in a statement, decried the unending partisan attacks aimed at his family, which he lamented as politically motivated.

The outgoing president's list of pardons included his siblings and their spouses, underscoring a message against what he describes as 'the worst kind of partisan politics.' This act of clemency, Biden believes, is a necessary shield against future political assaults.

Notably, among Biden's recent pardon recipients was his son, Hunter Biden, who faced legal challenges over tax and gun-related matters. The pardons reflect Biden's final efforts to protect those close to him from ongoing political scrutiny, particularly from adversary Donald Trump, whose cooperative networks had sought to implicate Biden's circle in various allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)