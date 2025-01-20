The Case of the Spilled Milk: Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Comment

A peculiar legal case has emerged in Bihar's Samastipur district, where a resident has taken Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to court, alleging an unusual financial loss.

The complainant, Mukesh Chaudhary, from Sonupur village, claims that hearing Gandhi's recent remark about 'fighting against the Indian state' sent him into a state of shock.

This alleged shock caused Chaudhary to drop a pail containing five litres of milk, valued at Rs 250. Chaudhary has since filed a petition in the Rosera sub-division civil court, accusing Gandhi of sedition under Section 152, although the court's acceptance of the petition remains unconfirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)