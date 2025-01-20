Left Menu

The Case of the Spilled Milk: Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Comment

A resident from Bihar has filed a court case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The individual claims a comment by Gandhi led to him dropping a pail of milk, resulting in a financial loss. The case, spotlighting Gandhi's remarks as sedition, awaits court admission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:56 IST
A peculiar legal case has emerged in Bihar's Samastipur district, where a resident has taken Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to court, alleging an unusual financial loss.

The complainant, Mukesh Chaudhary, from Sonupur village, claims that hearing Gandhi's recent remark about 'fighting against the Indian state' sent him into a state of shock.

This alleged shock caused Chaudhary to drop a pail containing five litres of milk, valued at Rs 250. Chaudhary has since filed a petition in the Rosera sub-division civil court, accusing Gandhi of sedition under Section 152, although the court's acceptance of the petition remains unconfirmed.

