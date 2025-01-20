Left Menu

'End of the Line for CBP One App'

The Trump administration has discontinued the CBP One app, which facilitated legal entry for nearly 1 million people into the U.S. and provided work eligibility. Announced after his inauguration, the app's closure aligns with Trump's campaign promises and ends its online lottery system for border appointments.

The Trump administration has officially terminated the CBP One app, responsible for legally admitting nearly a million people into the United States with work eligibility. This decision was made public shortly after Trump's inauguration and aligns with his earlier campaign promises.

Customs and Border Protection's website announced the app's discontinuation, effectively canceling all existing appointments at eight border crossings. The move is expected to be welcomed by critics who viewed the app as a draw for increased migration to the U.S.-Mexico border.

CBP One had gained popularity for its online lottery system, which provided daily appointments for up to 1,450 individuals. It operated under the immigration 'parole' authority, extensively used during Joe Biden's presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

