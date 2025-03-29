Trump's Bold Immigration Crackdown: A Game-Changer on U.S.-Mexico Border

President Donald Trump embarked on a rigorous immigration crackdown upon his return to the White House, tackling illegal border crossings and implementing aggressive deportation measures. His strategy included a sweeping asylum ban and military assistance in bolstering border security efforts.

U.S. Border Patrol arrests at the southern border hit a record low in February, indicating a significant reduction in illegal entry. However, despite expanded measures, deportation rates remained lower compared to previous administration figures, highlighting challenges in repatriation processes.

The Trump administration's immigration policies sparked legal challenges and operational expansions to accommodate detained migrants. While some initiatives drew criticism, ongoing efforts aimed at accelerating deportations and stricter enforcement signaled a tough stance on immigration control.

