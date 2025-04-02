Record Low: Migrant Arrests at U.S.-Mexico Border Drop to Historic Levels

The U.S.-Mexico border saw a historic low in illegal crossings with only 7,180 migrants arrested in March, according to initial figures by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). This marks the lowest monthly total ever recorded, highlighting the dramatic decrease from the monthly average of 155,000 over the past four years.

Acting CBP Commissioner Pete Flores stated that border agents have been empowered to effectively reduce unlawful entry. The reduced numbers are attributed to actions implemented by President Donald Trump, who returned to office in January. These include a military surge and an extensive ban on asylum seekers at the border.

The downward trend continues, indicating a significant impact of Trump's enforcement measures, which built on initiatives from the end of Biden's term. Migrant arrests, often seen as a proxy for illegal crossings, have reached lows not seen since 2017, the start of Trump's first term.

