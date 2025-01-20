Left Menu

Securing the Borders: A Strategic Overview from Jammu and Kashmir’s DGP

Jammu and Kashmir's DGP Nalin Prabhat, alongside top police and security officials, visited forward areas along the Samba-Kathua belt to assess security preparedness. Emphasizing technology, manpower, and community engagement, the visit addressed border infiltration challenges, fostering synergy among security agencies to safeguard the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:42 IST
Securing the Borders: A Strategic Overview from Jammu and Kashmir’s DGP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, conducted a significant visit to forward areas along the Samba-Kathua International Border on Monday. Aimed at assessing the region's security preparedness, he was joined by senior officials like ADGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain, along with BSF and CRPF inspectors general, for an in-depth analysis of infiltration challenges.

During the visit, the security delegation scrutinized critical areas such as border fencing, surveillance, and patrol mechanisms, stressing the need for a robust security grid. The operation highlighted the importance of integrating technology, manpower, and community input to prevent cross-border threats effectively.

Interactions with the troops underscored their resilience and dedication, even under challenging conditions. The DGP also called for increased vigilance and proactive measures, including real-time intelligence sharing, to ensure regional security. The visit concluded with a call for heightened vigilance amid evolving security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025