Securing the Borders: A Strategic Overview from Jammu and Kashmir’s DGP

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, conducted a significant visit to forward areas along the Samba-Kathua International Border on Monday. Aimed at assessing the region's security preparedness, he was joined by senior officials like ADGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain, along with BSF and CRPF inspectors general, for an in-depth analysis of infiltration challenges.

During the visit, the security delegation scrutinized critical areas such as border fencing, surveillance, and patrol mechanisms, stressing the need for a robust security grid. The operation highlighted the importance of integrating technology, manpower, and community input to prevent cross-border threats effectively.

Interactions with the troops underscored their resilience and dedication, even under challenging conditions. The DGP also called for increased vigilance and proactive measures, including real-time intelligence sharing, to ensure regional security. The visit concluded with a call for heightened vigilance amid evolving security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)