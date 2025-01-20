Left Menu

Fatal Feud: Drainage Dispute Turns Deadly in Uttar Pradesh Village

A 55-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Tisang village, Uttar Pradesh, over a drainage dispute. Three suspects, identified as Satender, Kapil, and Sidhi, are on the run. An FIR has been filed, and police are actively searching for the culprits. The victim, Rajkumar Saini, was attacked with sticks and iron rods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:49 IST
A drainage dispute turned deadly in Tisang village, Uttar Pradesh, as a 55-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by three individuals on Monday. The altercation over blocked drainage escalated quickly, resulting in the victim's demise, as per official reports.

Police in the Jansath district have filed an FIR against Satender, his son Kapil, and daughter Sidhi, who are currently absconding. Authorities, led by Circle Officer Yatendra Singh Nagar, have launched a manhunt to capture the suspects responsible for the violent incident.

According to the complaint, the victim, Rajkumar Saini, was viciously attacked with sticks and iron rods following a heated argument about the drainage issue. His body has been sent for post-mortem as investigations are ongoing.

