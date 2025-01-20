Left Menu

Trump's 'America First' Vision: Bold Steps for the nation

Trump's second term highlights 'America First' priorities, including border security, energy independence, and withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord. His administration plans to focus on government reform, citizen safety, and redefining national policies while curtailing previous administrations' policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:53 IST
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump's 'America First' agenda highlights border security, energy independence, and national safety. The White House revealed these goals following Trump's inauguration as the 47th president of the United States.

Key measures include reinstating border controls, ending asylum for illegal crossers, and deploying armed personnel to aid law enforcement. Trump emphasizes designating dangerous cartels as terrorist organizations for national security.

The administration is set to implement energy reforms by deregulating and annulling previous climate policies. Trump vows to end massive wind farm leases and disengage from the Paris Climate Accord, asserting control over national economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

