Trump's 'America First' Vision: Bold Steps for the nation

US President Donald Trump's 'America First' agenda highlights border security, energy independence, and national safety. The White House revealed these goals following Trump's inauguration as the 47th president of the United States.

Key measures include reinstating border controls, ending asylum for illegal crossers, and deploying armed personnel to aid law enforcement. Trump emphasizes designating dangerous cartels as terrorist organizations for national security.

The administration is set to implement energy reforms by deregulating and annulling previous climate policies. Trump vows to end massive wind farm leases and disengage from the Paris Climate Accord, asserting control over national economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)