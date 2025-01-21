Diplomatic Shakeup: Trump's State Department Transitions

In a significant reshuffle at the State Department, a large number of senior career diplomats have stepped down following requests from the incoming Trump administration. This move aligns with plans to appoint new leaders as part of the transition.

Such personnel changes, while not unprecedented, happen routinely after a presidential election. Transition processes require career officials, like political appointees, to submit their resignations for acceptance by the new administration.

Notably, some resignations have historically been retained temporarily to maintain continuity, with under secretaries managing key portfolios until new appointees are nominated. Current subordinates, equipped with experience from past Republican and Democratic administrations, may assume these roles if immediate replacements are not appointed.

(With inputs from agencies.)